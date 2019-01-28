Table tennis: Singapore paddlers win Under-12 boys team title at Asia Youth Invitational

SINGAPORE- Junior paddlers Jayden Tan, Yang Ze Yi and Nathaniel Chua won the Under-12 boys' team event at the three-day Asia Youth Invitational Table Tennis Tournament in Hong Kong, which ended on Sunday (Jan 27). Their teammates Joel Ng, Daniel Zang and Wayne Chiang finished top eight in the same event.

Also, Jayden and Ze Yi placed third and fifth in the U-12 boys' singles respectively, while Daniel and Joel finished in the top five in the U-11 boys' singles event.

The event drew over 150 participants from nine cities: Macau, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Hu Nan, Suzhou, Zhejiang, Sanya and Xiamen.