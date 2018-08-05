Table tennis: Singapore bag one silver, three bronzes at Hong Kong Junior & Cadet Open

SINGAPORE - National youth paddler Jassy Tan and her Chinese Taipei partner Wen Ruei-ling finished second in the junior girls' doubles event at the Hang Seng Hong Kong Junior & Cadet Open- ITTF Golden Series Junior Circuit on Sunday (Aug 5).

They had beaten Singapore's Zhou Jingyi and India Swastika Ghosh 3-2 in the semi-finals before losing 3-0 in the final to Chinese pair Qian Tianyi and Shi Xunyao at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium.

In the junior girls' team event, the Republic's Pearlyn Koh, Zhang Wanling an Tan Enhui finished third, a result that was matched by their compatriots Nicholas Chong and Andy Wong in the cadet boys' team category.