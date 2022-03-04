Table tennis: Russians and Belarusians shut out of WTT Grand Smash in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The March 7-20 World Table Tennis (WTT) Grand Smash is the first sports event in Singapore to be hit by the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as 15 players who were supposed to feature will not be appearing at the US$2 million (S$2.72 million) event.

Following a recommendation by the International Olympic Committee, athletics, badminton, canoe, rowing, shooting, skiing, triathlon and volleyball international federations have suspended athletes from Russia and Belarus - which has been a key staging area for Russia's invasion of Ukraine - from international competitions until further notice.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has followed suit, and issued a statement on Tuesday (March 1) that "no Russian or Belarusian players and officials will be invited or allowed in events hosted by the ITTF Group, and no Russian or Belarusian national symbols, colours, flags, or anthems will be displayed".

In a press release issued on Friday, organisers said: "In line with the recommendations made by the International Olympic Committee Executive Board, Singapore Smash will not feature any Russian or Belarusian players and officials."

WTT confirmed with The Straits Times that five Russians and three Belarusians had been slated to feature at the Grand Smash. In addition, seven Ukrainians have been unable to make the trip to Singapore.

This is believed to be the first international sports event here to be hit by the fallout from the war.

The inaugural Singapore Smash is the biggest event in the sport and is modelled after tennis' Grand Slams. It will see 64 of the world's top male and female singles players, 24 of the best male and female doubles combinations, as well as 16 mixed doubles pairings duel at the OCBC Arena.

While organisers declined to reveal names, Russia's top players include women's world No. 55 Yana Noskova, who is also part of the 13th-ranked women's doubles duo alongside Olga Vorobeva, while Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska is 27th in the women's singles.

The main draw will take place from March 11-20, while a 64-player qualifying competition for the men's and women's singles will be held from Monday (March 7) to Wednesday.

However, fans will still be able to catch a hosts of stars such as Olympic champions and men's and women's world No. 1 Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha respectively, as well as home favourite and women's world No. 9 Feng Tianwei.

WTT also announced a list of 15 local wildcards who have made it to either the main draw or qualifiers. They include SEA Games champion Koen Pang, who will play in the main draw in the men's singles and doubles (with Josh Chua) and mixed doubles (with Lin Ye).

The 19-year-old said: "Playing in front of a home crowd is always special, and I'm looking forward to playing against the world's best at such a prestigious event."

Singapore Table Tennis Association president Ellen Lee added: "We are excited that WTT Grand Smash is coming to Singapore. It is a great opportunity not only for our Singapore athletes to face the world's best in an event of this stature, but also for them to exhibit their talent in front of a home crowd."

