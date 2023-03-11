Table Tennis: Local player Izaac Quek scores shock victory over India’s Achanta at S’pore Smash

SINGAPORE – Making his senior debut at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in August 2022, Izaac Quek saw his campaign coming to an end after a 4-0 defeat by eventual champion Sharath Kamal Achanta in the men’s singles quarter-finals.

On Saturday, the 16-year-old found himself across the table from the Indian veteran once again in his opening match at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash. And the plucky player swiftly turned the tables on his opponent, who at 40 is more than double his age and is ranked 191 places above him at world No. 51.

With the OCBC Arena slowly coming to life on a Saturday afternoon, the lunchtime crowd of about 100 were as surprised as Izaac to witness his 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 12-10) victory against Achanta, making the Singaporean the first from the Republic to win a men’s singles match in the main draw of the tournament.

Izaac, who had expected to lose the rematch, said: “He’s a very experienced player who has played in many major games and has a lot of experience in competitions. I was ready to face the same difficulties as I did last year.

“I started playing in many men’s tournaments this year so I’ve been transitioning well from playing at the youth to senior level, so I was more prepared for this match as compared to last year when my playing style was not very mature.”

Izaac, who is the first Singaporean to top the Under-15 boys’ world ranking, added: “He made a lot of changes in the last set, so I had to adapt to his playing and calm myself down and just focus on playing the game a point at a time.”

He wil play either Sweden’s Mattias Falck or Germany’s Patrick Franziska in the next round.

The teenager was back on court later for the mixed doubles wih partner Zhou Jingyi, as the duo were beaten 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-5) b South Korea’s Shin Yu-bin and Lim Jong-hoon in the first round

Zhou said: “We knew how tough they were going to be as opponents. They controlled us in every aspect although we tried our best to make advances to no avail.”