Table tennis: Koen and Josh win Czech junior doubles crown, will also be involved in team events

SINGAPORE - National paddlers Koen Pang and Josh Chua clinched the junior boys' doubles title at the 2019 ITTF Junior Circuit Premium, Czech Junior & Cadet Open on Friday (Feb 15) after beating second seeds Maciej Kolodziejczyk of Austria and Vladislav Ursu of Moldova 3-0 (11-7, 13-11, 11-9).

The Singaporean pair were seeded first in the Feb 13-17 event in Hodonin, Czech Republic.

In the semi-finals, Koen and Josh, both 17, also cruised to a 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-8) victory over the Czech team of Frantisek Onderka and Radek Skala.

Team Singapore are also competing in the team events (junior boys and girls, cadet boys and girls) starting on Friday.