Table tennis: Inspired by Yu, Feng beats Chen to make first quarter-final in over a year

SINGAPORE - Seeing compatriot Yu Mengyu's run to the WTT Contender Doha semi-finals last week was inspiring for national paddler Feng Tianwei and the world No. 12 now finds herself one step away from emulating Yu.

Feng secured her spot in the WTT Star Contender Doha quarter-finals after beating Chinese Taipei's Chen Szu-yu 3-2 (11-8, 11-8, 10-12, 8-11, 11-9) on Wednesday (March 10).

The last time she made it into the top eight of a women's singles competition was at last March's ITTF World Tour Platinum Qatar Open in Doha, where she eventually lost to Japan's Mima Ito.

After watching world No. 50 Yu, who was nursing a chronic back injury, beat Japan's Miu Hirano and Thailand's Suthasini Sawettabut en route to the semi-finals of last week's US$200,000 (S$269,300) event, Feng was determined to capitalise on the time she had on court.

The 34-year-old said: "Mengyu's performance was really outstanding.

"The fact that she was battling injuries and was still able make it to the semi-finals was really encouraging for me.

"It really made me treasure being able to compete even more."

In her previous three tournaments - last year's ITTF Women's World Cup, ITTF finals and last week's WTT Contender Doha - Feng had suffered first-round exits and she was made to fight hard against world No. 25 Chen at the Lusail Sports Arena for her second straight victory.

"I was able to withstand the pressure in the end," Feng said after her opponent forced a deciding game despite falling to a 2-0 deficit. "I feel like I'm slowly getting that competition feeling back.

"Today's victory didn't come easily and I hope to be able to keep going."

She will next face Japan's world No. 29 Hina Hayata, who finished second in last week's WTT Contender Doha tournament, at this US$400,000 event on Thursday.

Feng has played against Hayata twice, winning one of their previous encounters.

On the clash, she said: "I'm intending to go all out and I'm focusing more on being able to do what I usually do in training rather than thinking about winning or losing."