Table tennis: I don't remember my age when I play, says 58-year-old Ni Xialian

SINGAPORE - Ni Xialian is 58 but laughs like a schoolgirl as she reveals her secret to ageing gracefully.
"My big problem is, I don't remember my age," she tells The Straits Times earlier this week. "I find the beautiful view in front of me, why give up? I have a very good team, I live in a good country, Luxembourg.
"All the country, the Olympic Committee, federation, my lovely husband, my family, they support me, they love me so much. When you see so much love around you, you can happily go on."
And what a journey it has been. Born in Shanghai, she was 19 when she won the mixed doubles and women's team gold at the 1983 World Table Tennis Championships. She quit China's national team in 1986 and moved to Germany to study in 1989 before settling in Luxembourg after accepting a lucrative offer that paid her 10 times what she earned in China.
It was there, in that small European nation with a population of around 630,000, where she fell in love, with the country and with former Swedish player Tommy Danielsson.
In a sport where champions get increasingly younger before fizzling out - for example, Japan's Miu Hirano was a women's doubles winner on the senior circuit at 13 in 2014, climbed to world No. 5 at 17, and has now slipped to 15th - Ni has been an ever-present force.
She claimed bronze in the women's doubles with Luxembourg's Sarah de Nutte at last year's World Table Tennis Championships.
At the ongoing World Table Tennis Grand Smash in Singapore, Ni is competing in the women's singles and doubles, in which her world rankings are 34th and ninth.
Everywhere she goes at the OCBC Arena, players young enough to be her daughter or grand-daughter greet her cheerily, including Singapore's Feng Tianwei, 35.
The world No. 9, who had to come back from 2-0 down to beat Ni 4-2 in the women's singles third round at the 2016 Rio Olympics, paid tribute to her longevity. She said: "What she does is incredible. I could never play until her age, nobody else has, not at such a level. She is truly a legend and an inspiration."
Ni, who grew up playing the game on concrete slabs, also possesses a fighter's spirit within and had to overcome some initial misgivings about her lack of height.
The 1.57m Ni joked: "I always hoped I could grow taller but when I turned 40, I gave up.
"I had a lot of trouble, a lot of pressure, unfair treatment, but I learnt from this situation. That's why I'm strong mentally and I can hold pressure more than other people. You can be very sad, but afterwards you think how to find a solution, you become more intelligent."
What she lacks in speed, she makes up for it with shrewdness. The left-handed penholder plays with a long-pimple forehand which helps her slow down the ball and confound opponents with spin.
De Nutte, 29, said: "It's crazy. She is 58, but she moves around like a young girl. People her age love her because they see it is possible to be this fit."
Ni's easygoing approach to life also helps. While others were peeking at the draw list at Beijing 2008, she would be picking restaurants to enjoy peking duck or finding joy in a bottle of cola her husband and coach Danielsson would hand her after a match.
Danielsson, 63, said: "I had actually met Xialian at the 1983 World Championships, but she was just a little girl back then and I never thought that one day I would be in a relationship with her. She is an amazing player and even more amazing person and we're very happy together."
"Life is made up of a lot of details," added Ni. "Especially for a woman, who is very sensitive, I enjoy and appreciate some of the small things."
The winning feeling never gets stale though; Ni describes finishing on the podium at last year's World Championships as one of her proudest achievements.
She said: "When I won gold with the Chinese team, my mixed doubles partner was world No. 1 (Guo Yuehua). Now, my partner was world No. 75, and with my age, to win with such a combination is very special. I think we still have potential."
Becoming an Olympian was also a goal, even if she never imagined donning national colours other than the red and yellow of China.
Table tennis had just become an Olympic sport in 1988, and although Luxembourg wanted Ni to represent them at Atlanta 1996, she was not ready for the prospect of potentially playing against her country of birth yet.
She eventually made her Games debut at Sydney 2000 and reached the third round at the 2008 and 2016 editions.
"I realised not many players can reach such a level, and I should not throw this away so easily," said Ni on her desire to continue competing. "My husband also gave me a lot of confidence, and that helped me a lot to continue to enjoy playing."
Her eyes sparkled when asked about a sixth Olympic appearance at Paris 2024.
Ni, who has a 30-year-old son from her first marriage and an 18-year-old daughter with Danielsson, said: "It's very dangerous to promise. You can never go against nature, but you never say never."