Table tennis: I don't remember my age when I play, says 58-year-old Ni Xialian

SINGAPORE - Ni Xialian is 58 but laughs like a schoolgirl as she reveals her secret to ageing gracefully.

"My big problem is, I don't remember my age," she tells The Straits Times earlier this week. "I find the beautiful view in front of me, why give up? I have a very good team, I live in a good country, Luxembourg.

"All the country, the Olympic Committee, federation, my lovely husband, my family, they support me, they love me so much. When you see so much love around you, you can happily go on."

And what a journey it has been. Born in Shanghai, she was 19 when she won the mixed doubles and women's team gold at the 1983 World Table Tennis Championships. She quit China's national team in 1986 and moved to Germany to study in 1989 before settling in Luxembourg after accepting a lucrative offer that paid her 10 times what she earned in China.

It was there, in that small European nation with a population of around 630,000, where she fell in love, with the country and with former Swedish player Tommy Danielsson.

In a sport where champions get increasingly younger before fizzling out - for example, Japan's Miu Hirano was a women's doubles winner on the senior circuit at 13 in 2014, climbed to world No. 5 at 17, and has now slipped to 15th - Ni has been an ever-present force.

She claimed bronze in the women's doubles with Luxembourg's Sarah de Nutte at last year's World Table Tennis Championships.

At the ongoing World Table Tennis Grand Smash in Singapore, Ni is competing in the women's singles and doubles, in which her world rankings are 34th and ninth.

Everywhere she goes at the OCBC Arena, players young enough to be her daughter or grand-daughter greet her cheerily, including Singapore's Feng Tianwei, 35.

The world No. 9, who had to come back from 2-0 down to beat Ni 4-2 in the women's singles third round at the 2016 Rio Olympics, paid tribute to her longevity. She said: "What she does is incredible. I could never play until her age, nobody else has, not at such a level. She is truly a legend and an inspiration."

Ni, who grew up playing the game on concrete slabs, also possesses a fighter's spirit within and had to overcome some initial misgivings about her lack of height.

The 1.57m Ni joked: "I always hoped I could grow taller but when I turned 40, I gave up.

"I had a lot of trouble, a lot of pressure, unfair treatment, but I learnt from this situation. That's why I'm strong mentally and I can hold pressure more than other people. You can be very sad, but afterwards you think how to find a solution, you become more intelligent."

What she lacks in speed, she makes up for it with shrewdness. The left-handed penholder plays with a long-pimple forehand which helps her slow down the ball and confound opponents with spin.

De Nutte, 29, said: "It's crazy. She is 58, but she moves around like a young girl. People her age love her because they see it is possible to be this fit."