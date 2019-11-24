Table tennis: Double delight for Chinese champions at T2 Diamond Singapore

SINGAPORE - The future of women's table tennis looks to be in good hands, as two precocious 19-year-olds served up a final of the high quality and entertainment value at the Seamaster T2 Diamond Singapore event on Sunday (Nov 24).

After a see-saw battle, it was China's world No. 3 Sun Yingsha who emerged victorious by a nose against Japan's world No. 7 Mima Ito, winning 4-3 (11-7, 11-3, 6-11, 7-11, 5-3, 3-5, 5-4).

Ito had shown great determination to fight back from 0-2 and 2-3 down to level the scores, delighting the many Japanese fans in the 1,900-strong crowd at Our Tampines Hub.

With the Fast5 format, a feature of the T2 event introduced to speed up the game if there is no winner after 24 minutes, players alternate serves, and the first to reach five points wins.

In the final game, with the first seven points on serve, Ito led 4-3 and had two match points as another quirk of the competition meant there are no deuces.

Sun managed to hold serve to make it 4-4, which meant a winner-takes-all, US$100,000 (S$136,000) final point on Ito's serve. She could not take advantage even after Sun's return popped up, as Ito's shot flashed just wide.

Sun, who earlier this month had bounced back from two games down and 10-7 down in the final game to beat Ito 3-2 and help China win the ITTF Team World Cup, said: "I think that helped a lot. At 3-4 and 4-4, there were flashbacks and I thought to myself not to hesitate because that would hand the opponent the advantage.

"This was a very intense final that was not decided until the last possible point of the last game. I think we were both nervous then, I did not return too well, but she may have been too anxious to go for the win.

"The prize money is not as important for me now as the value of playing and learning from such high-level competitors. Ito is one such good player whom I can learn from and improve my game."

Ito, who pocketed US$50,000 but was disappointed, said: "I was not in my best condition. I was tired and struggled with Singapore's humidity. I have lost my last few matches against Sun but I'm sure we will play each other more times in the future and I will try my best to win the next time we meet."

While the women's game looks set for a renewal, China's world No. 2 male paddler Xu Xin was in no hurry to hand over the mantle to the next generation.

Xu, 29, easily beat 18-year-old Taiwanese Lin Yun-ju 4-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6) in the men's final.

Even though Lin did fight back from 7-2 down to level the scores at 8-8 in the third game, and saved one match point at the end, he struggled against Xu's array of attacking and defensive shots.

Nicknamed Xuperman, Xu has now earned a new moniker of "Post-00 Killer" as top teenagers like Japan's world No. 5 Tomokazu Harimoto and world No. 10 Lin - who are born after 2000 - have failed to beat him in a combined total 10 attempts.

Xu said: "I don't think about such stats because I might jinx it. But I have enjoyed myself very much this week.

"I did think about my post-final speech today. If I finished second, I wanted to say I was going to use the US$50,000 for milk powder and baby clothes. But now that I have won US$100,000, I guess I have to throw in two bags for my wife too."

There was some consolation for Lin. Besides the prize money, he also claimed the T2 Diamond overall men's champion following his win at the Malaysia stop, while China's world No. 5 Wang Manyu took the women's gong.

Lin said: "I felt I played quite well in Singapore, but this defeat shows I'm not at that level yet and I still have much to learn from top players like Xu Xin, who never once let me settle down in tonight's match."