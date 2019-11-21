Table tennis: Day of drama at T2 Diamond as S'poreans ousted in first round

SINGAPORE - There were plenty of thrills and spills at the Seamaster T2 Diamond Singapore on Thursday (Nov 21), as national table tennis players Yu Mengyu and Clarence Chew suffered first round defeats at the US$500,000 (S$680,000) tournament.

Up against China's world No. 12 Chen Xingtong, national paddler Yu Mengyu did not blink despite being two points away from a 0-4 defeat in the round of 16. Instead, the 30-year-old won the next five points and the game to stay in the match.

Though Yu eventually lost 4-2 (7-11, 5-11, 5-11, 11-9, 5-3, 4-5), the world No. 45 Singaporean was pleased with her performance and the way she fought.

Yu said: "I never really got into the groove and perhaps when she was leading by such a big margin in the fourth game, she relaxed a little while I continued to play my own game.

"I can't be disappointed playing against a strong Chinese opponent in front of a home crowd. I just hope I managed to contribute to an exciting match for the fans."

She certainly rattled her 22-year-old opponent, who admitted to feeling pressure from the Fast5 format, a feature of the T2 event introduced to speed up the game.

Chen said: "I was nervous after losing the fourth game, and then the fifth. (Yu) played very well and put me on the back foot."

Yu and men's teammate Chew were the two Host Exempted Players at the Nov 21-24 tournament at Our Tampines Hub, which features the world's top 16 men and women players.

While Chew, 23, lost 4-1 (6-11, 11-7, 5-11, 10-11, 2-5) to world No. 5 Tomokazu Harimoto yesterday, there were positives to take away.

He won five consecutive points to take the second game and in the fourth game kept pace with his 16-year-old opponent to level at 10-10 before losing.

He said: "The match wasn't as tough as I imagined and there was still a chance, but the difference between myself and top players like Harimoto is that in situations like a 10-10 tie, they are more focused and know what to do better.

"He changed his tactics in the third game ... and I wasn't quite prepared for that, so that's something I have to work on."

Harimoto, who last year became the youngest player to win the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals, said: "The key was the fourth game and getting the win - if I had lost that game, it would have been 2-2 and the outcome could have been different."

The first day of the T2 Diamond also delivered drama for the fans at Our Tampines Hub, with Hong Kong's Wong Chun Ting retiring from his match against top seed Xu Xin of China. Wong, who is ranked 17th, fell during the first eight minutes of the match and injured his right ankle.

Xu, who was leading 11-6, 4-1 when his opponent fell, said: "I know he is playing singles at the ITTF Men's World Cup next week and asked if he can still carry on - if he can't, it's best that he retire because next week's match could be more important to him.

"I know even though he wants to win this competition, I was worried that he might aggravate his injury and affect his performance at future competitions," added the world No. 2.

In contrast, China's Wang Manyu was made to go the distance in her 4-3 (10-11, 5-11, 11-10, 1-5, 5-4, 5-0, 5-4) win over compatriot Zhu Yuling, who had beaten her in the final of the T2 Diamond Malaysia in July.

The action at the T2 Diamond continues on Friday (Nov 22), with Singapore's world No. 9 Feng Tianwei to face top seed Chen Meng (China) in the round of 16.