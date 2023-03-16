Table tennis: China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha retain mixed doubles title at Singapore Smash

SINGAPORE – After sweeping all the table tennis gold medals at three consecutive Olympics since 2008, China’s proud streak ended when veterans Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen lost to Japan’s Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito in the mixed doubles final at the 2020 Games.

The loss led to Liu breaking down in tears in a subsequent interview and the pair issuing a public apology to their country.

But a new dawn is beckoning for China in the mixed doubles. Just four months after the Tokyo Olympics, Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in which Xu and Liu did not compete.

Wang and Sun, both 22, also won the Singapore Smash 2022 and retained their title at the OCBC Arena on Thursday, offering hope that China can make a clean sweep again in Paris.

In a repeat of the 2021 world championships final, the top-seeded pair beat Japanese third seeds Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata 3-1 (11-2, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8) in 39 minutes.

Sun, who is also the singles world No. 1, said maybe they were lucky, adding: “There were good exchanges between the two teams. From the last time we played them, I find their overall standards and understanding of mixed doubles have greatly improved.”