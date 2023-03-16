Table tennis: China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha retain mixed doubles title at Singapore Smash

SINGAPORE – After sweeping all the table tennis gold medals at three consecutive Olympics since 2008, China’s proud streak ended when veterans Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen lost to Japan’s Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito in the mixed doubles final at the 2020 Games.
The loss led to Liu breaking down in tears in a subsequent interview and the pair issuing a public apology to their country.
But a new dawn is beckoning for China in the mixed doubles. Just four months after the Tokyo Olympics, Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in which Xu and Liu did not compete.
Wang and Sun, both 22, also won the Singapore Smash 2022 and retained their title at the OCBC Arena on Thursday, offering hope that China can make a clean sweep again in Paris.
In a repeat of the 2021 world championships final, the top-seeded pair beat Japanese third seeds Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata 3-1 (11-2, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8) in 39 minutes.
Sun, who is also the singles world No. 1, said maybe they were lucky, adding: “There were good exchanges between the two teams. From the last time we played them, I find their overall standards and understanding of mixed doubles have greatly improved.”
She added that they still need to work on finer details ahead of their world title defence in May, while Wang also anticipates a tougher time at upcoming competitions as “every country is putting more emphasis on this event”.
“The Singapore Smash is like the ‘mid-term exam’ before the world championships and the level of competition are around the same,” said Wang adding that they will set goals for themselves in the lead up to Paris 2024.
The world No. 1s had raced to an 11-2 lead before the Japanese world No. 4s fought back to win the second game and tie the match at 1-1.
They were neck and neck in the third game before two good serves from Sun at 9-9 gave the Chinese the 2-1 lead.
That proved the turning point as Sun and Wang persisted with their aggressive returns during long rallies and triumphed to the delight of the crowd who cheered for the Chinese throughout the match.
Sun and Wang are in the running for two more titles, the singles and doubles in their respective genders. Sun beat Germany’s Nina Mittelham 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-6) to advance to the last eight and later partnered Wang Manyu to a 3-1 (11-6, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5) victory over Hong King’s Doo Hoi Kem and Zhu Chengzhu in the women’s doubles quarter-finals.
For Harimoto, it was his second loss of the afternoon after he fell in straight games to world No. 14 Quadri Aruna in the singles round of 16.
Before their meeting on Thursday, Aruna had never beaten the world No. 4, with just one win from their three meetings.
But the Nigerian was in fine form with his quick movement and powerful returns, which Harimoto had no answer to.
Aruna, 34, who frequently travels for competitions alone, said advice from other competitors’ coaches in Singapore helped him get the win.
“This is another good outing for me and I’m very happy to have positive memories in Singapore. It’s another quarter-final for me here (after the 2021 WTT Cup Finals) and I hope to make it count this time,” he said.
Aruna will face either Brazilian Hugo Calderano or Slovenian Darko Jorgic for a spot in the last four.
In other key results, French teenager Felix Lebrun’s run came to an end after a narrow 3-2 (12-10, 11-8, 4-11, 5-11, 11-9) defeat by German Qiu Dang in the round of 16.