Symphony In White can score

Race 1 (1,000m)

(5) STRONGER TOGETHER should be right there.

(7) AMBER ALERT has a chance of repeating his penultimate start over this trip.

(1) TIGER CODY is a first-timer by Buffalo Bill Cody and out of a Var mare.

(2) BILLY LOVER BOY is by Declarationofpeace and out of a Right Approach mare.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(6) QUERARISTINYFERARI looks the one to beat.

(5) CARTEL QUEEN has a chance with a 4kg claimer up.

(2) BERRINGTON BLEW can earn if repeating her last start.

(7) WINTER MIRACLE has some ability. Watch her.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(9) VIKING LEADER is the one to beat over a suitable trip.

(8) LIGHT THE FIRE has the form to be a contender.

If (2) ETZEBETH is sent to the front, he could plug on for a place.

(3) FULL MONTY could earn from a good draw.

Race 4 (1,500m)

(2) MASTER BOMBER won well last time and can repeat.

(9) THE GLIDING FISH can give this a shake.

(6) MEERKAT MOON won well and can follow up.

(14) BEACH PALACE is off a competitive mark but has a wide draw to overcome.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) DYLAN’S CHAMP ran a cracker over this course previously. He has a plum draw.

(10) GALLIC VICTOR should be there, despite the wide draw.

(7) SOMMERSTERN should also go close.

(3) MY LUCKY CHARM should be right there from a good draw.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(11) SYMPHONY IN WHITE is classy and comes off two wins.

(9) SWEETIE DARLING gets 3kg from Symphony In White, so she should be right there.

(2) BABELICIOUS went close in a Listed race when last tried over this trip, so she should give this a shake.

(1) TARA STAR should make a bold bid.

Race 7 (1,100m)

(8) GOOD FOR YOU has won a Grade 1 over 1,200m, so he should enjoy this trip.

(14) SPEEDMAN has won four out of five. An exciting prospect.

(12) CIRCUMBENDIBUS will be out to land a hat-ttrick should he handle the extra 100m.

(13) KAALVOET went close over this trip last time.

Race 8 (1,100m)

(11) BEST OF ALL won easily last time and starts off with a reasonable merit rating.

(4) XENOPHON should start coming into his own.

(7) ROCK MUSIC can earn again after a fair second over 1,000m on the Poly last time.

(8) GORGEOUS GUY is honest and should be in the shake up.

Race 9 (1,100m)

(7) MIDNIGHT LADY is in with a big shout.

(8) CELESTIAL DIAMOND should be right there.

(9) CALL ME JANE has been consistent over 1,000m. She tries 1,100m for the first time.

(2) VICTORY IN ORLEANS could also earn.