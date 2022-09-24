Switch to turf lines up well for Queue Wing

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) SMITH AND WESSON has been knocking on the door since being fitted with a tongue-tie. He is distance-suited and should go close to shedding his maiden's tag.

(5) BUSTER KEATON is lightly raced and was not too far back in his local debut. That was his first run back since October 2021.

(3) KING'S SPEAR is the likely favourite but he is returning from a break after two smart efforts on the Poly. He should be right there.

(6) ICE KINGDOM does need to improve to win. But he is aided by a 4kg claimer.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(3) DONALD MCDONALD has been in good form over shorter distances and will relish the step-up in trip. He is also weighted well.

(7) AQUAE SULIS is meeting a tough lot but has only 46kg to shoulder.

(4) LOVE BOMB enjoyed the step-up to 1,700m when winning on the Poly and has since had two runs over shorter distances.

(6) SUPER SILVER was a narrow winner first run back from a break. Her best form has been over further but she likes this course.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(2) PIRATE PRINCE has been making steady improvement with his new stable. Switching back to the turf, he could prove to be the one to beat.

(7) ATLANTIC CITY was runner-up on the Poly last start. He has shown improvement and is meeting a weak field.

(4) SOUL CAPTAIN has shown some ability and could do better over this trip in his turf debut.

(13) EL REY VIENE has the worst draw. He did not get the best of rides in his last start and can make big improvement.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) SEA OF TEARS has yet to run a bad race. She was second in her last three starts. The stable is showing signs of coming to hand.

(3) REEFWAY raced greenly in a promising debut. She should have improved and has a better draw.

(7) I'VE GOT WINGS took on the males in her last two starts. She is in form and can finish in the money again.

(1) UMHLALI may just have needed her last run and can improve on that effort.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(8) CAPTAIN FONTANE got going late when a close third behind Coin Spinner and

(6) GALLIC CHIEF. That was his first run back from a break. The improver can turn the tables on Gallic Chief.

(2) HAWKER TYPHOON probably needed her last start. She is well weighted with a 4kg claimer up.

(7) CHANTYMAN is the best weighted but is unsighted since his disappointing effort in the Post Merchants.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(7) QUEUE WING has been in good form on the Poly. He switches to the turf but is distance-suited.

(8) TOM BOMBADIL surprised last time with a win without the cheek pieces. Seemingly in his best form, he can score again.

(4) MAXIUMUS won well on the Poly last time but is switching to turf.

(1) GENTLEMAN'S WAY was a comfortable winner on the Poly last run. He got a five-point rise but has the best draw.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(6) DONQUERARI has had a few issues but is held in high regard by his stable. He quickened smartly to win his last start on the Poly. He can follow up.

(4) BOTZ has been costly to follow. The blinkers come off and he is going over an extra 200m, which could see him make amends.

(1) EDDIE THE MOVER has not been out of the money in six outings. He won nicely last time and looks well in on weights.

(3) JETAVANA is lightly raced and surprised at 100-1 when shedding his maiden status, beating Eddie The Mover. A repeat showing could see him follow up.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(10) SHANTA'S PRIDE made a smart debut and should improve. But she has drawn wide.

(9) GLOBAL SONGSTRESS improved nicely second-up when going over a mile. The blinkers go up which could perk her.

(3) MANIC MONDAY raced greenly on debut. Should come on.

(1) TREMENDITA is back from a lengthy break but has the best draw with a top rider aboard.