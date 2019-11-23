Swiss precision wins mixed synchronised 3m

PHOTO COURTESY OF ANDY CHUA
Published
5 min ago

Switzerland's Michelle Heimberg and Jonathan Suckow won the mixed synchronised 3m event with 293.40 points on the first day of the Fina Diving Grand Prix Singapore Presented by 100Plus at the OCBC Aquatic Centre yesterday. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 23, 2019, with the headline 'Swiss precision wins mixed synchronised 3m'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content