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Audrey Werro has run the world’s fastest time in 2026, becoming the first woman to dip under 1min 54sec since 1983.

Birmingham – In-form Swiss athlete Audrey Werro said she was focused on winning a medal in a loaded 800m field at the European Athletics Championships and not on Jarmila Kratochvilova’s 43-year-old world record.

The 22-year-old has run the world’s fastest time in 2026, becoming the first woman to dip under 1min 54sec since 1983, when Kratochvilova, of the then Czechoslovakia, timed 1:53.28.

The Swiss clocked 1:53.98 to win at the Stockholm Diamond League, ahead of Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson.

Werro then bettered that in Paris to 1:53.80, edging ever closer to Kratochvilova’s longstanding and often-contested mark.

When asked if the record could be broken, Werro replied: “I don’t know.

“Now it’s the European championships, and I don’t think it’s the best place to do a world record because the goal is to win a medal.

“So I don’t know if the race will be fast or it will be a tactical race.

“I don’t have the world record now in my head. My goal for the European championships is to do a podium. So this is just my goal for now.”

Britain’s Hodgkinson, the darling of the British media after storming to Olympic gold in Paris two years ago, leads a stacked field in the two-lap race.

Also competing will be Dutchwoman Femke Broeders-Bol, the two-time 400m hurdles world champion busy transforming herself into an 800m specialist.

If the race is a tactical one, it would take a brave pundit to rule out Broeders-Bol, known for her devastating turn of pace with the finish line in sight.

Great density

“Right now we really have a great density on the 800m,” Werro said on Aug 9 on the eve of the Aug 10-16 championships in the English city of Birmingham.

“For me, it’s really cool because it’s better when we are a lot of athletes.

“It pushes us to be great every day. I really like that because, like that, I think it’s easier to achieve a really fast time because we can push each other until the end of the race.”

Audrey Werro celebrates with her iconic lion’s roar after winning the women’s 800m at the Paris Diamond League on June 28. PHOTO: REUTERS

Werro also revealed what was behind her roaring celebrations in victory.

“When I was younger, like maybe 12 years old, my father used to tell me before the race, I have to be a lion, and I should not be shy because I was really shy as a child,” she said.

“So it was from there... the sign of a lion.”

The 800m will undoubtedly be one of the most hotly contested events in Birmingham.

Hodgkinson improved her own British record to 1:54.33 behind Werro in Stockholm in June. She then went on to win the London Diamond League.

She had broken the 24-year-old world indoor record in Lievin in February before claiming a first world indoor title in March.

Two weeks later, Hodgkinson pulled out of the 400m final at the British championships, complaining of “a little twinge” moments before the race.

Keely Hodgkinson after winning the women’s 800m at the London Diamond League on July 18. PHOTO: REUTERS

After Werro improved her best time to 1:53.80 in Paris, the 24-year-old went to Eugene but came in second to Kenyan world champion Lilian Odira, having sustained injuries to both knees in a heavy training fall.

But the English runner also played down expectations of a tilt at the world record, saying it would be a blank slate in Birmingham, with the final scheduled for Aug 21 at 2046 GMT (4.46am, Aug 22 in Singapore).

“It’ll probably be three rounds in three days, which is completely different,” Hodgkinson said.

“There’s no pacing, times don’t matter, it’s all about championship racing and handling pressure.” AFP