Swiss golden boy Franjo von Allmen wins super-G to complete Olympic hat-trick

Gold medallist Franjo von Allmen (left) and bronze medallist Marco Odermatt, both of Switzerland, celebrating with team members after the men's super-G alpine skiing event during the 2026 Milano- Cortina Winter Olympic Games at the Stelvio Ski Centre in Bormio on Feb 11.

– Switzerland’s Franjo von Allmen joined a very exclusive club of Alpine skiers as he powered to his third gold medal of the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics with a super-G masterclass down the Stelvio on Feb 11.

The 24-year-old followed his gold in the downhill and team combined with another full-throttle blast down the iconic Bormio track to win by 0.13 seconds from American Ryan Cochran-Siegle.

“Ski history is not that important for me, even if that sounds strange,” said von Allmen. “It’s all about the here and now.

“It sounds stupid, but I’m not really interested in what’s on the paper. For me, I’m really trying to enjoy the Olympics here, and maybe in a few years it will be important for me. But for now, it isn’t really.”

He is the first male Alpine skier since French great Jean-Claude Killy in Grenoble in 1968 to win three golds at the same Olympics – Killy doing it in downhill, slalom and giant slalom.

Austria’s Toni Sailer managed the same treble in 1956 in Cortina, while the only female skier to win three golds in one Games was Croatia’s Janica Kostelic at Salt Lake City in 2002.

“For the moment, I feel like I am dreaming. I hope I don’t wake up, it’s completely surreal what’s going on today and the whole Olympics,” a beaming von Allmen told reporters.

“ I was sure I wasn’t up for gold. Maybe today I had a little bit of luck with the slope , with the snow, with the early bib (start). Maybe it was a little bit slower after me .”

Italian Giovanni Franzoni, second in the downhill behind emerging rival von Allmen, could only finish sixth but was full of praise for his fellow 24-year-old.

“Congrats to Franjo. What an amazing week he has had. And he is such a great guy and athlete. He’s just so smooth,” he said.

Von Allmen once again left his compatriot Marco Odermatt in the shade. Odermatt has been the dominant male skier for five years and was tipped for multiple golds but had to settle for a bronze medal to add to his team combined silver.

“I won bronze. You have to be happy if you win an Olympic medal but I wanted a little bit more. I wanted the gold,” the 28-year-old said.

Later, Norway’s Jens Luraas Oftebro won his first individual gold in the men’s normal hill Nordic combined, overcoming a trio of earlier starters in a hard-fought ski in slushy conditions.

Norway's Jens Luraas Oftebro celebrating his gold medal win on Feb 11. PHOTO: AFP

Austria’s Johannes Lamparter took silver, while Eero Hirvonen clinched Finland’s first medal of the Games with a bronze.

The 25-year-old Oftebro’s gold medal marks the seventh for Norway at these Games and their fourth at Milano-Cortina in an event featuring cross-country skiing at press time. Compatriot Johannes Klaebo has won two golds here in cross-country skiing and the country also took victory in biathlon.

Elsewhere, France’s Julia Simon won the women’s 15km individual biathlon , making up for a single miss on the shooting range with a powerful skiing performance on the track to add individual gold to a mixed relay victory .

France’s Julia Simon competing in the women's 15km individual biathlon on Feb 11. PHOTO: EPA

Simon’s compatriot Lou Jeanmonnot took silver, 53.1sec behind, with Lora Hristova securing a surprise bronze for Bulgaria.

In the women’s moguls, US freestyle skier Elizabeth Lemley won gold in dramatic fashion as defending champion Jakara Anthony fluffed her final run to finish last out of the final eight competitors.

Lemley, 20, achieved a winning score of 82.30 in Livigno, with compatriot Jaelin Kauf (80.77) taking silver. France’s 2018 Olympic champion Perrine Laffont won bronze (78.00).

In overnight action, Isabella Wranaa’s first Olympic experience could not have been scripted any better, and the Swedish curler was still pinching herself after claiming mixed doubles gold alongside brother Rasmus on Feb 10.

The Wranaa siblings, world champions in 2024, beat the US pair of Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse 6-5 to win Sweden’s first Olympic gold in mixed doubles curling.

Swedish curler Isabella Wranaa won mixed doubles gold alongside brother Rasmus on Feb 10. PHOTO: JAMES HILL/NYTIMES

In the women’s luge singles, Germany’s Julia Taubitz won an emphatic gold, roaring home with tears in her eyes after compatriot Merle Fraebel had a terrible third run to drop out of contention having started the day a fraction adrift.

Elina Bota finished second to become the first Latvian woman to claim an individual medal in any Winter Olympic sport, with Ashley Farquharson getting the bronze for the US.

Meanwhile, Slovenia won the gold medal in the mixed-team ski jumping event, led by siblings Nika and Domen Prevc, while Norway claimed silver and Japan took bronze. REUTERS, AFP