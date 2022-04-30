Swiss Cottage twins make rivals see double

Given the high-tempo and competitive affair in the B Division girls' floorball final between Swiss Cottage Secondary School and Meridian Secondary School yesterday, student-athletes from both camps would have had reason to feel dazed.

But by the end of the match - which saw Swiss Cottage capture their first championship after a 2-1 penalty shoot-out win following a 2-2 draw - Meridian's players were indeed seeing double.

Swiss Cottage's twin sisters Nurul Syahidah and Nurul Syaurah powered their side to a historic victory with a goal each in regulation time, before Syahidah converted the winning penalty during the shoot-out.

She said that revenge was on the top of their minds going into yesterday's final at Jurong Secondary School.

In the preliminary round, Meridian had defeated Swiss Cottage 6-5.

The Secondary 3 student said: "We have been working hard over the last few months and we had so much... regret after losing to Meridian earlier.

"We redeemed ourselves today."

The bespectacled duo, who are also classmates, said they spend time practising at home and admitted that a friendly rivalry to outdo each other has pushed them to perform well in this year's competition.

Both players, who are forwards, have combined for almost 20 goals this year.

They hope to don the national kit together in the future.

Said Syaurah: "We motivate each other all the time and it's easy to play alongside my sister.

"We want to pursue floorball at the competitive level and hopefully represent Singapore one day."

Swiss Cottage's coach A. Nahendran noted that their first floorball title was a result of the team's hard work and also lavished praise on his forward duo.

The 32-year-old revealed that he had the girls spar with their male counterparts in preparation for the tournament.

He added: "Syaurah and Syahidah have a special bond and I am sure they have a bright future ahead in this sport.

"What is great about them is that they are always looking to improve themselves. They can do better. Even today, I felt they could have taken more shots."

Meanwhile, in the B Division boys' final, Bukit Merah Secondary School claimed the title after a 4-3 victory over Victoria School.

All four goals for Bukit Merah, who also won in 2018, were scored by their talisman Muhammad Fattah - including an audacious lob into an empty net from the opposite end of the pitch late in the game.

The 16-year-old, who only recently started training with the national Under-19 team, dropped to his knees at the final whistle.

He said: "I am still in disbelief but credit to my team today because we pushed each other to produce our best.

"We knew it was going to be tight today but we kept to the plan that coach had for us and we deserve it."