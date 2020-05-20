Swing bowlers lose some shine

LONDON • The age-old trick of using saliva to shine a cricket ball could be a thing of the past when the sport resumes, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday recommending a rule change in the wake of the coronavirus.

The committee, chaired by former Indian spinner Anil Kumble, unanimously agreed to recommend a ban on saliva although players will still be allowed to use their sweat to try and achieve the fabled "reverse swing".

Cricketers have long used saliva and sweat to shine one side of the ball while allowing the other to become increasingly scuffed over the course of an innings. The technique alters the aerodynamics of the ball, allowing pace bowlers to generate movement in the air.

"We are living through extraordinary times and the recommendations the committee have made today are interim measures to enable us to safely resume cricket in a way that preserves the essence of our game," Kumble said.

The committee saw no need to prohibit the use of sweat as it is unlikely the virus can be transmitted that way, the ICC said, adding that the recommendations would be presented to its chief executives committee for approval in early June.

Indian paceman Ishant Sharma said on Monday that the world's top bowlers will make the necessary adjustments.

"I feel cricketers will have to get used to the new normal, whatever that is," he said in an Instagram Live session with his Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals.

"The ball may not shine as per your liking if you are not allowed to use saliva, or you may have to go and fetch the ball yourself during nets, but there is no option but to get used to these things."

Australian legend Shane Warne previously suggested using weighted balls to help pace bowlers generate swing without risking players' health, while Australian cricket-ball maker Kookaburra says it is developing a wax applicator to enhance shine and aid swing.

In addition to the no-saliva proposal, it was decided to vote for a suspension to the rule guaranteeing neutral umpires in Test cricket in a bid to minimise travel amid quarantine issues.

No home nation umpire has stood in a Test since 2002.

In 1994, the ICC mandated the use of one neutral umpire per Test, which was extended to two eight years later.

The committee also suggested one additional DRS (decision review system) review should be awarded to each team per innings.

Cricket has been suspended since March due to the pandemic which has killed over 318,000 people globally.

