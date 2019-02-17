Swimming: Yip Pin Xiu wins 50m backstroke silver in Melbourne leg of World Para Swimming World Series

SINGAPORE - Yip Pin Xiu saved her best for last when she won Singapore's first and only medal on the final day of the Melbourne leg of the 2019 World Para Swimming World Series on Sunday (Feb 17).

The 27-year-old swimmer scored 792 points to claim a silver in the 50m backstroke multi-class event.

The World Para Swimming World Series uses a standardised multi-class point system, which sees swimmers of different classifications awarded points after their timings are compared to the world records in their respective classes.

The closer a swimmer's timing is to the world record, the higher the points.

Tupou Neiufi of New Zealand won the 50m backstroke multi-class race with 862 points, while Australia's Madel McTernan was third with 648 points.

"As this is the first competition of the season, I think it is a good baseline to work on," said Nominated Member of Parliament Yip, who won a gold (50m breaststroke S4) and two bronzes (50m freestyle S4 and 50m freestyle S4) at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta in October last year.

"I am satisfied with my timing for this afternoon, but I am excited about going back to work on some aspects to improve it. I am looking forward to the Singapore leg in May."

The World Para Swimming World Series comprise seven stops across four continents from February to June.

Australia and Singapore (May 10-12) are hosting legs for the first time.

The other stops are in the United States (Indianapolis, April 4-6), Brazil (Sao Paolo, April 25-27), Scotland (Glasgow, April 25-28), Italy (Udine, May 30-June 2) and Germany (Berlin, June 6-9).

Three other Singapore swimmers were also in action in Melbourne.

Theresa Goh came in fourth in the 50m breaststroke with 534 points - 58 points behind third place - while Sophie Soon finished sixth in the same event with 516 points.

Toh Wei Soong finished joint-fourth in the 50m freestyle on 754 points, missing out on third place by just 16 points. He also clocked personal bests in the 50m backstroke (37.90sec) and 200m freestyle (2min 25.21sec).