Swimming: Three-gold former Olympic champion Kromowidjojo retires

A 2018 photo shows Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands celebrating a win at the Fina World Swimming Championships. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
17 min ago

(REUTERS) - Three-gold former Olympic champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo on Thursday (Jan 27) announced her retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 31.

Kromowidjojo won freestyle gold in the 50m and 100m at London 2012, as well as a 4x100m relay gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Dutch swimmer, who has part-Javanese/Surinamese heritage, has also won 17 world titles and currently holds the short course world record for the 50m freestyle with a time of 22.93 seconds.

"After 16 years of sport at the top level, my professional swimming career is complete," Kromowidjojo said on social media.

"Swimming will always be my passion, but not on a professional level any more."

More On This Topic
Swimming: Two meet records fall at Fina Short-course World Championships
Swimming: Top athletes form alliance to push for change and more money

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top