Swimming: Three-gold former Olympic champion Kromowidjojo retires

(REUTERS) - Three-gold former Olympic champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo on Thursday (Jan 27) announced her retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 31.

Kromowidjojo won freestyle gold in the 50m and 100m at London 2012, as well as a 4x100m relay gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Dutch swimmer, who has part-Javanese/Surinamese heritage, has also won 17 world titles and currently holds the short course world record for the 50m freestyle with a time of 22.93 seconds.

"After 16 years of sport at the top level, my professional swimming career is complete," Kromowidjojo said on social media.

"Swimming will always be my passion, but not on a professional level any more."