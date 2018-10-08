Swimming: Theresa Goh qualifies for Asian Para Games women's 100m breast SB6 final

SINGAPORE - Swimmer Theresa Goh has qualified for the Asian Para Games women's 100m breaststroke SB6 (4-6) final, placing seventh (2min 9.36sec) in the heats on Monday (Oct 8) morning in Indonesia.

China's Song Lingling (1:49.06) topped the heats, followed by Japan's Koike Sakura (1:49.96) and China's Yao Cuan (1:56.13).

The 31-year-old Goh will compete in the final at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre at 6.30pm (Singapore time) on Monday.

At the 2014 Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea, Goh won the silver medal in the S5 women's 50m freestyle, as well as the bronze medals in the S5 women's 100m free and the SB4 women's 100m breast.

Goh will be joined in the finals session by team-mate Sophie Soon, who clocked 1:18.32 to place seventh overall in the women's 100m free S13 (12-13). Japan's Tsujiuchi Ayano topped that event in a Games record of 1:03.16, followed by Uzbekistan duo Mirzokhidova Nigorakhon (1:06.95) and Toshpulatova Shokhsanamkhon (1:08.31)