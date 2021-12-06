Swimming: Singapore's Colin Soon wins fourth gold at Asian Youth Para Games

SINGAPORE - Swimmer Colin Soon continued his fine form at the Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain, adding a fourth gold to his haul on Monday (Dec 6).

The 16-year-old Singaporean clocked 1min 2sec in the S11-13 100m freestyle (boys' 12-16) to also break the S12 national record of 1:10.75 set by Wong Meng Ee at the Asean Para Games in 2001.

Colin's previous personal best was 1:03.43 set at the SPH Foundation National Inclusive Swimming Time Trial in November.

Iranian duo Ali Hassanzadeh (1:18.74) and M. Reyhani (1:10.98) finished second and third respectively in the multi-class event. The athletes are ranked by points, which are determined by measuring their times against the world record for that event and classification.

Darren Chan later added another bronze in the SM14 200m individual medley (men's 17-18) with a time of 2:42.80. He finished behind South Korea's Kim Kyeong-bin (2:25.91) and Thailand's W. In-Choo (2:38.60).

The 18-year-old also has a bronze medal in the S14 200m freestyle.

In Team Singapore's last event at the Games, which close on Monday, Aloysius Gan and Yan Jia Yi had to settle for silver after losing 7-3 to Thailand in the boccia mixed pairs BC3 final.

The result means the Republic ends the Games with 10 medals (five golds, three silvers, two bronzes).

At the previous edition in Dubai in 2017, Singapore brought home five golds, six silvers and seven bronzes.

The country sent 13 para youth athletes in athletics, boccia, swimming and table tennis. An estimated 800 para athletes are competing in nine sports.