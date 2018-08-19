Swimming: Quah Zheng Wen, women's 4x100m freestyle relay team reach finals at Asian Games

JAKARTA - Singapore swimmer Quah Zheng Wen qualified for the final of the men's 200m butterfly on his Asian Games debut, clocking 1min 59.17sec in the heats on Sunday morning (Aug 19). The 21-year-old was fourth in his heat and was seventh overall at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre.

The women's 4x100m freestyle relay team also qualified for their final, which will take place on Sunday evening, after posting 3min 45.99sec to finish second in their heat and fourth overall.

The swimmers were relieved to have completed their first race, with Quah saying: "There's definitely a sense of getting the race jitters out of the way with the first race, (which) is always tough."

He will swim in Lane 1 during the final and while he acknowledged that he would have preferred to be nearer to the middle, he added: "It doesn't really matter where you are, I gave myself this shot and that's what really matters.

"I could have done a lot of things better but I've just got to take care of myself now and get ready for tonight."

Amanda Lim, who swam the anchor leg of the relay, believes their performance in the heats sets them up well for tonight's final.

She added: "(It) gives us a pretty good chance, this is a new team so we're just making sure we get the team through to the final tonight and focusing on the little things like safe starts, good finishes and sticking to our race plan."