Swimming: Quah Zheng Wen wins 200-yard butterfly title in championship record time at Pac-12 meet

SINGAPORE - National swimmer Quah Zheng Wen has won his third consecutive 200-yard butterfly crown at the Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Washington, United States.

The 23-year-old, a senior at the University of California, Berkeley, clocked a meet record of 1min 39.15sec on Sunday (March 8) to better his mark of 1:39.86 last year at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Centre. He was the second finisher in the heats, clocking 1:41.58 behind team-mate Trenton Julian (1:41.56).

His 1:39.86 effort is now the second-fastest time in college swimming for the 2019-2020 season, behind the University of Louisville's Nicolas Albiero (1:38.65).

It is also Quah's fastest since 2017, when he clocked 1:38.83 en route to winning the 200-yard butterfly silver during his debut at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Men's Swimming Championships.

He finished sixth in the same event at the 2018 NCAA championships and clinched bronze last year.

At the Pac-12 championships, Quah also clinched a silver and a bronze in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly, and bagged two relay golds (200-yard and 800-yard freestyle).

The Cal Bears are led by head coach David Durden, who will be the head coach for the United States men's swim team at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. They clinched their third straight Pac-12 team title with their final team score of 856.

The Pac-12 championships are the Cal Bears' final tune-up meet before the March 25-28 NCAA Championships in Indianapolis, where they are the defending champions. At last year's meet, they won their first NCAA title since 2014.