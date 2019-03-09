Swimming: Quah Zheng Wen wins 100-yard butterfly at Pac-12 championships

SINGAPORE - Quah Zheng Wen won the men's 100-yard butterfly in 45.13 seconds at the Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Washington on Saturday (March 9, Singapore time).

The 22-year-old Singaporean, a third-year student at the University of California, Berkeley, finished eighth in the 100-yard backstroke final on the same day in 47.06sec.

Quah topped the 100-yard fly heats in 45.74sec and was seventh in the 100-yard back in 46.41sec in the preliminary rounds.

Earlier on Wednesday (March 6), Quah teamed up with Andrew Seliskar, Trenton Julian and Mike Thomas to win the 800-yard freestyle relay in a championship record of 6:10.94. The old record of 6:12.07 was set in 2017.

He clinched a second relay gold the next day, winning the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:16.43 with Pawel Sendyk, Ryan Hoffer and Michael Jensen.

Quah has been pencilled in for the 100-yard freestyle and the 200-yard butterfly, which he won last year in season-best time of 1:40.24.