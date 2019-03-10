Swimming: Quah Zheng Wen retains 200-yard butterfly title for second individual gold at Pac-12 Championships

SINGAPORE - Quah Zheng Wen retained his 200-yard butterfly title in 1min 39.86sec at the Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday (March 9).

The 22-year-old Singaporean, a third-year student at the University of California, Berkeley, topped the heats in 1:42.28.

It is his second individual gold of the March 6-9 meet after he won the 100-yard butterfly event in 45.13sec at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Centre in Washington on Friday.

Quah was also part of the 800 and 200-yard freestyle relay quartets who won gold earlier during the meet.

The Pac-12 championships is one of the Cal Bears' meets in the lead-up to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Swimming and Diving Championships, which take place from March 27-30 in Austin, Texas.