Swimming: Quah Zheng Wen focusing on 200m fly for world championships and aiming for final spot

SINGAPORE - Quah Zheng Wen is aiming for quality instead of quantity in his third outing at the Fina World Championships and has chosen to focus primarily on one individual event, the 200m butterfly, while also targeting a place in the final.

In Budapest two years ago, the swimmer entered five events (50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, 100m and 200m fly) but did not progress from the heats in any.

He has qualified for this July's meet in Gwangju and is quietly confident of a strong showing in South Korea.

"It's also a good opportunity to race against those guys that I will be racing against next year (at the Tokyo Olympics) and, if I can manage to get into the top eight, that will be pretty huge. I'd be happy with that," he told The Straits Times from California, where he is a third-year undergraduate at the University of California, Berkeley.

His 200m fly personal best is 1min 56.01sec, set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, would have put him in the semi-finals at the last world championships - and Quah believes he can go faster.

"I have the potential to be dropping a lot of time and I'm confident even though it hasn't happened yet," said Quah, 22, adding that he would continue training in the freestyle and backstroke in preparation for the relay events.

Singapore Swimming Association technical director Sonya Porter said Quah has yet to reach his 200m fly potential. The 2017 SEA Games gold medallist was sixth at last year's Asian Games.

"For now it is not about how much he can drop, but improving on his skills to attain specific goals that keep closing the gap on where he wants to be with his Olympic performances come 2020," she said, adding that his work ethic remains very high.

"It's the combination of technical and tactical approaches to the race he is refining, and readdressing daily routines out of the pool that could improve his physical recovery to go at it every day at a high level."

Quah's campaign at last month's National Collegiate Athletic Associations (NCAA) Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships ended with a bronze in the 200-yard fly.

While he was slower in this year's final, 1:39.68, than a 1:38.83 in 2017, it is an improvement from last year's 1:40.70 when he did not reach the podium.

Porter believes Quah's season so far has "given him cause to grow with confidence".

He described this year's meet as a "big stepping stone heading into the summer", saying: "I managed my time better and I was more present in the water during practice, my mind was more focused on what I needed to be doing."

Areas to work on include more training for the long course season and stroke improvement, though he noted there is "nothing too specific right now".

His plan for now is to continue training in the US with his university coaches, said Porter.

She added: "Zheng Wen is well aware of his individual performance goals and opportunities on the line in Gwangju (and of) Team Singapore's goals at this meet, and will continue to train towards best possible outcomes for both."

Quah's commitment ahead of the World Championships and next year's Olympic Games is evident. He has been training nine times a week while preparing for his final exams in about two weeks.

"I'm putting in the work effort-wise, I'm definitely training very hard and putting in the time and the effort," he said. "I would say that training has gone pretty well but, as with everything, there's always room to improve."