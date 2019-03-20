Swimming: Quah Ting Wen lowers women's 100m freestyle national record twice in a day

SINGAPORE - Quah Ting Wen lowered the women's 100m freestyle national record twice on Wednesday (March 20), topping the heats in 54.98 seconds then winning the event in 54.82sec at the Liberty Insurance 50th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships.

The 26-year-old held the previous record of 55.41sec, clocked at the Singapore Swim Series in February.

Cherlyn Yeoh was second in 55.45sec in the evening finals at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, while Jasmine Alkhadi of the Philippines was third in 56.45sec.

Also, Olympic 100m butterfly champion Joseph Schooling won the men's 100m free in 49.35sec. Jonathan Tan was second in a national Under-17 record of 49.73sec and Darren Chua (49.80sec) was third.