Swimming: Quah Ting Wen and Gan Ching Hwee set national records in 50m free and 1,500m free respectively

SINGAPORE - Quah Ting Wen set a national record of 25.07 seconds en route to winning the women's 50m freestyle on Sunday (March 24) at the Liberty Insurance 50th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships.

The 26-year-old's previous record of 25.27sec was set in 2017 at the same meet.

Quah, who represented Swimfast Aquatic Club, also lowered her own 100m freestyle national record twice on Wednesday at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Gan Ching Hwee also lowered her own national record in the women's 1,500m freestyle on Sunday, touching the wall first in 16min 33.54sec.

The 14-year-old's previous mark of 16:39.70 was set at last year's Asian Games.