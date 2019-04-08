Swimming: Quah Jing Wen rewrites national 200m IM mark

SINGAPORE - National swimmer Quah Jing Wen set a national record in the women's 200m individual medley event on the last day of the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto, on Sunday (April 7).

The 18-year-old clocked 2min 16.30sec in the preliminaries at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre to better the previous mark of 2:16.85, set by Samantha Yeo at the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Jing Wen finished third in her heat and ninth overall, and qualified for the B final but did not compete.

With her time, the Texas A&M University student has met the B-cuts for July's Fina World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

The World Championships and Olympic A-cut timings are 2:13.03 and 2:12.56, respectively.

Earlier in the meet in Toronto, which started on Thursday, Quah had finished second in the women's 200m butterfly B final in 2:14.64, to finish behind Ohio State University's Kathri Demler (2:12.74).

The Singaporean also swam in the women's 100m butterfly preliminaries, clocking 58.93s to finish 10th.

Her older brother, 22-year-old Zheng Wen, also competed in Toronto and won the men's 200m butterfly B final in a time of 1:59.19 on Saturday.

The third-year University of California, Berkley, student also finished second in both the men's 100m backstroke B final with a time of 56.13sec, and the men's 100m butterfly B final in 52.42sec.