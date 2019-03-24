Swimming: Quah Jing Wen qualifies seventh for NCAA women's 200-yard butterfly finals

SINGAPORE - National swimmer Quah Jing Wen qualified for the 200-yard butterfly final at the National Collegiate Athletic Associations (NCAA) Division I Women's Swiming and Diving Championships on Saturday (March 23).

The 18-year-old, a second-year undergraduate at Texas A&M University, clocked 1min 53.45sec to finish second in her heat and seventh overall at the short-course meet.

She will compete in the final on Sunday morning (March 24, Singapore time) at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Centre.

Swimming in the sixth heat, Quah led for the first 100 yards before Grace Oglesby from the University of Louisville caught up and eventually overtook the Singaporean to win the heat in 1: 52.21.

Oglesby was third overall in the heats, behind defending champion and NCAA record holder Ella Eastin from Stanford University (1:51.02) and University of Southern California's Louise Hansson (1:51.70).

Earlier in the meet, Quah was 26th in both the 200-yard individual medley with her time of 1:57.07 on Thursday and the 100-yard butterfly (52.26sec) on Friday.