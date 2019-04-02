Swimming: Para-swimmers ready to make a splash in S'pore leg of World Para Swimming World Series in May

SINGAPORE - Para-swimmer Yip Pin Xiu has won four Paralympic medals, three at the World Para Swimming Championships and three Asian Para Games medals.

But what was "really special" to her in her 15-year career was the 2015 Asean Para Games on home soil, the first time she competed in a major meet in Singapore.

"It was phenomenal. The support from the home crowd was so different from anything I've ever seen before," said the 27-year-old, who is also a Nominated Member of Parliament.

"My family and even my extended family were here. My friends were watching and they made signboards to support us so it was completely different from racing overseas."

Come May 10-12, Yip can look forward to the same atmosphere when Singapore hosts the 2019 World Para Swimming World Series at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

It is the first time an Asian country is hosting a leg of the Series.

"This is an international event and the competition will be much stronger so I hope that Singaporeans will come down, support us and have a look at what para-swimming is really like," said Yip on the sidelines of a press conference on Tuesday (April 2).

Paralympic bronze medallist Theresa Goh hopes the event can raise the profile of para sports in Singapore.

The 33-year-old said: "The coverage of the event also means that people or kids with disabilities are more likely to see it.

"Seeing para sports in the media is representation. That's going to produce a chain reaction and, hopefully, people will want to join swimming and other sports as well."

Asian Games gold medallist Toh Wei Soong said hosting the event will make Singapore "a hub for para sports in the region".

"I'd like to show Singaporeans that para sports are just like other sports," said the 20-year-old.

"When you watch it, there's the same excitement and tension in any other sporting event and that's what I really I want - to spread this idea that there is really nothing meaningful that separates us."

Toh added that the meet will provide a good gauge of his progress leading up to the World Para Swimming Championships in July and the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

He said: "This is not the peak of my training plan, but it is an important milestone for the year and I hope to do as well as I can."

Goh added: "We know what works for us and what doesn't so we're taking this as a way to fine-tune our techniques. The goal is still the 2020 Paralympics. This is just a stepping stone to see that we're on the right path."

Goh, Toh, Yip and Eugene Png will also form Singapore's first relay team at the meet. They will be competing in the mixed team 4x50m freestyle relay - 20 points (determined by adding each swimmer's individual classification).

Said Yip: "We've never done a relay before so we don't know our standing. It's just about going in, doing our best and seeing where we come out."

The first leg of the 2019 Series was held in February in Melbourne, Australia. The other meets will be held in the United States (Indianapolis, April 4-6), Brazil (Sao Paolo, April 25-27), Scotland (Glasgow, April 25-28), Italy (Udine, May 30-June 2) and Germany (Berlin, June 6-9).