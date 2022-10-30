Swimming: Ledecky sets 1,500 free short course world record in Toronto

MONTREAL - American Katie Ledecky set a world short-course record in the 1,500m freestyle on Saturday at a Fina World Cup meet in Toronto.

Ledecky, in her first event of the season, won the final in 15min 8.24sec to break the old mark of 15:18:01 set by Germany’s Sarah Wellbrock in 2019 at Berlin.

Brazil’s Beatriz Dizotti was second in 15:48.82 with Canada’s Laila Oravsky third in 16:16.86.

Ledecky set the long-course world record in the 1,500 free of 15:20.48 in 2018 at Indianapolis.

On Saturday, Ledecky also finished second in the 200 free to Hong Kong’s Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, who won in 1:51.13 with the 25-year-old US star next in 1:52.31.

Ledecky has won seven gold medals at the Olympics and taken 19 world titles in her career, the most for any female swimmer in history.

Hosts Canada had an especially fruitful outing in the women’s 400m individual medley, sweeping all three podium places.

Sixteen-year-old sensation Summer McIntosh won the race in a world junior record time of 4:21.49, with Sydney Pickrem taking silver in 4:28.45 and Bailey Andison rounding off the podium in 4:29.36.

“Throughout the entire race I felt really in control and strong, so I’m really happy,” said McIntosh.

However, her parents were not present to witness the feat as they were on the other side of the city to watch her sister Brooke make her senior Grand Prix figure skating debut in the pairs with partner Benjamin Mimar.

The pair, who won bronze at the World Juniors in April, finished fourth.

“They’ve been to a couple of Summer’s swim competitions and they haven’t had the opportunity to come to as many of mine,” Brooke told the Toronto Star. “So they are here tonight.”

Both sisters dabbled in swimming and figure skating growing up before choosing their respective niches.

Besides McIntosh, the other home winner on Saturday was Maggie MacNeil, who won the women’s 50m butterfly in 24.75.

France’s Beryl Gastaldello finished second in 25.26 while Japanese Ai Soma took the bronze in 25.57. AFP