SINGAPORE - Joseph Schooling's quickest time in the 100 metres butterfly in the last six months is 52.93 seconds. His two-lap time at the ISCA International Senior Cup in March is 2.54sec slower than the Olympic record that won him, and Singapore's, first Olympic gold medal in 2016.

It is also 1.32sec behind the fastest time clocked in that same period by American Caleb Dressel, the world record holder who is the gold-medal favourite heading into Tokyo.