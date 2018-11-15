Swimming: Joseph Schooling qualifies for 100m butterfly final at Fina World Cup Singapore leg

SINGAPORE - Joseph Schooling will compete for the men's 100m butterfly title at the Singapore leg of the Fina Swimming World Cup on Thursday (Nov 15) evening, after finishing second in the heats the same morning.

The 23-year-old Singaporean clocked 50.97 seconds at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, behind China's Li Zhuhao, who was top in 50.61sec.

Schooling, who won the men's 100m butterfly Olympic gold in Rio, said: "This meet is really competitive, but at the same time, it's more of a stress-free environment. Everyone wants to win but we can all be friends right after the meet. Zhuhao and I have come to be good friends and it is always nice for me when we go head to head. It'll be a close race tonight and I'm looking forward to it."

Also competing at the Nov 15-17 short-course meet are Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu of Hungary and Russian Vladimir Morozov, who currently leads the men's rankings.

The finals start from 6.30pm. Tickets are available at www.sportshubtix.sg.