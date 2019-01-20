Swimming: Joseph Schooling fifth in 100m fly at Flanders Cup in Belgium

SINGAPORE - Olympic champion Joseph Schooling finished fifth in the men's 100m butterfly at the long-course Flanders Swimming Cup on Sunday (Jan 19, Belgium time) after clocking 53.61 seconds.

Swimming in lane three in his first meet of the year, the 23-year-old Singaporean had the fastest reaction time of 0.61sec and was fourth after the first 50m with his split time of 25.16sec.

Mathys Goosen of the Netherlands won the race in 52.78sec, while Brendan Hyland of Ireland was runner-up (53.04sec) and Joeri Verlinden of the Netherlands finished third (53.30sec).

At the Asian Games in Jakarta last August, Schoolilng retained his 100m butterfly title in Games-record time of 51.04sec.