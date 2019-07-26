Swimming: Joseph Schooling clocks 52.93sec, misses out on last-16 in 100m fly at World Champs

SINGAPORE - Swimmer Joseph Schooling clocked 52.93 seconds to finish eighth in his heat at the Fina World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea on Friday (July 26).

He finished 24th and missed out of the semi-finals the same evening, with Australia's David Morgan (52.44sec) the final qualifier for the top 16. American Caeleb Dressel topped the heats with 50.28sec in the ninth and final heat for the event.

The 24-year-old Singaporean won a joint-bronze at the 2017 edition with Briton James Guy, with a time of 50.83sec.

He clocked 54.63sec in his last competitive outing, the Singapore National Swimming Championships in June at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, but hadn't tapered for that meet. He won the same event at the Asian Games in Indonesia in 2018, in a Games record of 51.04sec.

Earlier at the world meet in South Korea, Schooling failed to make the last 16 of the 50m fly, when he clocked 23.73sec to finish 20th overall.