Swimmers face stiff test

After the highs of the 2017 and 2019 SEA Games when Singapore dominated the pool, national swimming head coach Gary Tan expects this year's Games to be the squad's toughest test yet.

Tan could be without several of his top male swimmers, including Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen, at the May 12-23 Hanoi Games due to their national service (NS) commitments.

Rio Olympic champion Schooling, 26, enlisted on Jan 3 while Quah, 25, went in last September and is serving as a combat medic with his operationally ready date set for July next year.

The Republic topped the swimming medal tally at the last two Games, finishing with 19 golds in 2017 and 23 titles in 2019. Schooling and Quah accounted for 16 golds (individual and relays) in those two editions.

Tan, 39, was under no illusions what the absence of the pair will mean for Singapore's medal haul.

He told The Sunday Times yesterday at the Swim Series II: "For the SEA Games, we don't know what the situation is at the moment.

"From a personal perspective, if we want to do well at the major Games, we need these guys. They play a vital role.

"Of course we want to win as many medals as we can. But I don't see us eclipsing the 2017 and 2019 haul. This will be our toughest one."

It is not just Schooling and Quah whose participation is in doubt. Reigning SEA Games 100m and 200m freestyle champion Darren Chua is also serving his NS, as are national teammates Jonathan Tan, Ong Jung Yi and Mikkel Lee.

All were part of the Singapore National Olympic Council's list of 330 athletes selected for the Hanoi Games, which was announced on Wednesday.

Head coach Tan said: "We have already been affected by the fact that racing opportunities have been limited leading up to the Games due to the coronavirus.