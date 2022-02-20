Swimmers face stiff test

After the highs of the 2017 and 2019 SEA Games when Singapore dominated the pool, national swimming head coach Gary Tan expects this year's Games to be the squad's toughest test yet.
Tan could be without several of his top male swimmers, including Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen, at the May 12-23 Hanoi Games due to their national service (NS) commitments.
Rio Olympic champion Schooling, 26, enlisted on Jan 3 while Quah, 25, went in last September and is serving as a combat medic with his operationally ready date set for July next year.
The Republic topped the swimming medal tally at the last two Games, finishing with 19 golds in 2017 and 23 titles in 2019. Schooling and Quah accounted for 16 golds (individual and relays) in those two editions.
Tan, 39, was under no illusions what the absence of the pair will mean for Singapore's medal haul.
He told The Sunday Times yesterday at the Swim Series II: "For the SEA Games, we don't know what the situation is at the moment.
"From a personal perspective, if we want to do well at the major Games, we need these guys. They play a vital role.
"Of course we want to win as many medals as we can. But I don't see us eclipsing the 2017 and 2019 haul. This will be our toughest one."
It is not just Schooling and Quah whose participation is in doubt. Reigning SEA Games 100m and 200m freestyle champion Darren Chua is also serving his NS, as are national teammates Jonathan Tan, Ong Jung Yi and Mikkel Lee.
All were part of the Singapore National Olympic Council's list of 330 athletes selected for the Hanoi Games, which was announced on Wednesday.
Head coach Tan said: "We have already been affected by the fact that racing opportunities have been limited leading up to the Games due to the coronavirus.
"The reality is that the boys in NS will be a miss for us if they are not there. We are talking about swimmers who all have good opportunities for gold medals, who might not be there this time."
Quah was circumspect about his availability in Vietnam.
He said: "I've no idea. Your guess is as good as mine. But I'm hoping to go.
"We have a strong tradition of performing well there and I'm always looking forward to representing the nation.
"The year is stacked with meets and I do hope to go to the Commonwealth (July 28-Aug 8) or Asian (Sept 10-25) Games this year."
He raced in the 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly yesterday at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, his first competitive outing since last year's Tokyo Olympics.
Schooling was scheduled for both events but pulled out owing to a back injury.
Quah's times of 53.51sec (100m fly) and 1min 50.67sec (200m free) were well below his personal bests but all that mattered was getting back into the pool, which he described as "refreshing".
He said: "I train as much as I am able to and allowed to. I try to get in as many laps as I can on the weekends and do weights, just to keep fit. Of course, It is difficult to juggle NS with swimming but I am striving to have a good balance."