Swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins S’pore’s first medal at 2026 Asian Para Games

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – Toh Wei Soong made waves in the pool again as he claimed Singapore’s first medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games in Japan on Oct 19.

At the Nagoya City General Gymnasium, he touched the wall in 5min 24.23sec to clinch a bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle S7 final, behind the Philippines’ Ernie Gawilan’s 4:56.72 and China’s Zhang Yilong (5:01.36).

At the Hangzhou Games in 2023, Toh bagged a silver behind Gawilan in the same event.

The 28-year-old, who is coming off the back of winning a silver at the Commonwealth Games in July, adds to his five Asiad golds, one silver and a bronze, won at the last two editions of the quadrennial event.

Toh, who is pencilled in for five events in Japan, will next compete in the 100m free S7 final on Oct 20.