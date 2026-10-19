Straitstimes.com header logo

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins S’pore’s first medal at 2026 Asian Para Games

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore’s Toh Wei Soong training at the Nagoya City General Gymnasium on Oct 17.

Singapore’s Toh Wei Soong training at the Nagoya City General Gymnasium on Oct 17.

PHOTO: DYAN TJHIA/SINGAPORE NATIONAL PARALYMPIC COUNCIL

avatar-alt

Melvyn Teoh

SINGAPORE – Toh Wei Soong made waves in the pool again as he claimed Singapore’s first medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games in Japan on Oct 19.

At the Nagoya City General Gymnasium, he touched the wall in 5min 24.23sec to clinch a bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle S7 final, behind the Philippines’ Ernie Gawilan’s 4:56.72 and China’s Zhang Yilong (5:01.36).

At the Hangzhou Games in 2023, Toh bagged a silver behind Gawilan in the same event.

The 28-year-old, who is coming off the back of winning a silver at the Commonwealth Games in July, adds to his five Asiad golds, one silver and a bronze, won at the last two editions of the quadrennial event.

Toh, who is pencilled in for five events in Japan, will next compete in the 100m free S7 final on Oct 20.

More on this topic
Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games kick off with record 45 countries, regions
‘Reach for the skies’: Para-sprinter James Ang aims high at Asian Para Games

Melvyn Teoh is a sports journalist at The Straits Times.

See more on

Toh Wei Soong

Para-athletes

Singapore athletes

Singapore sports

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.