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Swimmer Toh Wei Soong ‘pulling out all the stops’ for Paralympics after bagging $175k from Games medals

Singapore’s Toh Wei Soong won two silver and three bronze medals at the 2026 Asian Para Games.

SINGAPORE – After extending his reign as Singapore’s most bemedalled Asian Para Games (APG) athlete, national swimmer Toh Wei Soong is “pulling out all the stops” in his push for a first Paralympic medal at Los Angeles 2028.

The 28-year-old was the biggest winner among seven athletes honoured at the Singapore National Paralympic Council’s (SNPC) Athletes’ Achievement Awards Ceremony at the Sofitel Singapore City Centre on Nov 18 for their performances at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) and APG.

They received a total of $515,000, of which $175,000 went to Toh, who clinched one silver at the July 23-Aug 2 CWG and two silver and three bronze medals at the Oct 18-24 APG, taking his tally to 12 APG medals across four editions.

The monetary awards, backed by DBS Bank and Tote Board, were bumped up in July 2022.

An individual APG gold, silver and bronze is worth $85,000, $60,000 and $35,000 respectively, with a cap on an athlete’s three best medals, while an individual CWG gold, silver, and bronze is worth $40,000, $20,000 and $10,000 respectively.

The other recipients were boccia athletes Aloysius Gan, Jovin Tan, Jeralyn Tan and Nurulasyiqah Taha, archer Syahidah Alim and cyclist Amelia Tan.

The event, which was attended by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, also paid tribute to the coaches, families and support teams whose dedication has been instrumental in the athletes’ success.

Thanking those who believed in his potential and encouraged him to dream big, Toh said in a media statement that he is proud of his achievements across his 14-year sporting career, and hopes his journey “stands for something greater than sporting success”.

He added: “I hope my journey inspires others, especially persons with disabilities, to recognise their own potential and pursue their aspirations without being limited by what others think is possible.”

Toh, who was absent from the event as he is travelling, told The Straits Times: “The award money is going to pay for sporting expenses and my post-sports career.

“I am pulling out all the stops, so there are extra costs involved in this Paralympic cycle, but the remainder is going to savings and my clothing company Thomas Hu, which started in 2024.”

He is in the midst of a one-month solo trip in Italy and Greece for a “long-awaited expedition to the homelands of many artists and writers I adore” such as Dante and Aristotle.

Sharing that he is in a “good headspace” after the APG, he said he learnt important lessons from his sporting career such as how issues with internal and external faith which he struggled with are “now graspable and replicable”.

He said: “I am looking forward to the next two years of my career, I continue with the spirit of indomitability I have found within myself through this journey.”

In his speech, Neo highlighted the athletes’ inspiring stories.

He spoke about how Theresa Goh (from swimming to shooting) and Jovin Tan (sailing to boccia) took a leap of faith to switch sports, how judoka Joan Hung battled flu and a fractured toe in her APG bronze-medal bout, and how Amelia balanced a full-time job to claim her APG bronze with pilot Sarah Tan.

He said: “Our athletes continue to inspire through their courage to keep breaking barriers and challenge themselves. It transforms disabilities into abilities. It opens our eyes to new possibilities for persons with disabilities, and every moment brings us one step closer to a Singapore where every Singaporean matters.”

Amelia said sharing the bronze with Sarah is “incredibly special”.

The 32-year-old added: “When I first started competing, I never imagined I would be standing on the Asian Para Games podium so soon.

“For almost three years, Sarah and I have dedicated our evenings after work and weekends to training. Even after missing the podium at the ASEAN Para Games, we kept believing in what we could achieve.”

SNPC president Teo-Koh Sock Miang hailed the athletes’ achievements and reaffirmed its “commitment to strengthening the support and opportunities available to para athletes at every stage of their sporting journey”.

She added: “From outstanding performances to personal breakthroughs, their achievements reflect years of dedication, resilience and the determination to keep pushing their limits.

“Behind every achievement is a community of families, coaches and support teams whose belief and commitment have been instrumental in our athletes’ journeys.”