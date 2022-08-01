ST Full-time Report: Swimmer Teong Tzen Wei wins silver at C'wealth Games | SPL title race wide open after Albirex beat Sailors

Welcome to the Full-time Report, where the best content from The Straits Times sports desk is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening.

It's been a bright start for Singapore at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, with swimmer Teong Tzen Wei's silver medal in the 50m butterfly on Saturday (July 30) the standout moment so far. To find out more about Teong, read our exclusive profile here.

My colleague Rohit Brijnath, as always, also captures perfectly what draws us to such competitions. In his words, it is sport as we like it, urgent, hopeful, raw.

Speaking of passion, Singaporean Farehan Hussein's unlikely journey to Uganda where he organised a football carnival for children from several villages is a heartful reminder of the power of the beautiful game.

Finally, and closer to home, the Singapore Premier League title race provided another twist as Albirex Niigata are now in pole position having beaten leaders Lion City Sailors last Friday. The Japanese side are still two points behind but have a game in hand and plenty of momentum. Check out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.

Thank you for subscribing and see you next week.