ST Full-time Report: Swimmer Teong Tzen Wei wins silver at C'wealth Games | SPL title race wide open after Albirex beat Sailors

It's been a bright start for Singapore at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, with swimmer Teong Tzen Wei's silver medal in the 50m butterfly on Saturday (July 30) the standout moment so far. To find out more about Teong, read our exclusive profile here.

My colleague Rohit Brijnath, as always, also captures perfectly what draws us to such competitions. In his words, it is sport as we like it, urgent, hopeful, raw.

Speaking of passion, Singaporean Farehan Hussein's unlikely journey to Uganda where he organised a football carnival for children from several villages is a heartful reminder of the power of the beautiful game.

Finally, and closer to home, the Singapore Premier League title race provided another twist as Albirex Niigata are now in pole position having beaten leaders Lion City Sailors last Friday. The Japanese side are still two points behind but have a game in hand and plenty of momentum. Check out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.

Teong Tzen Wei wins 50m fly silver for S'pore's first 2022 C'wealth Games medal

National swimmer Teong Tzen Wei clinched Singapore's first medal at the on-going Commonwealth Games on Saturday (July 30), after finishing second in the men's 50m butterfly.

He is only the third Singaporean swimmer to finish on the podium at the Games. 

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: What sport sticks in the memory? Raw, testing and immortal

Athletes come from hardship and deserve whatever wage they can find, but no one surely dreams of a chequebook, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 18

Here are the best 11 players from last week's Singapore Premier League action.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

Private football academy coach sacked after sending lewd photo to female teen players

The incident took place during youth tournament overseas earlier this month. No police report filed yet.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore end Silat World Championships campaign with four golds

Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau'ddin picked up his fourth world title, after triumphs in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

READ MORE HERE

On The Ball: Seminal moment for women's football

Euro 2022 highlights the development of a new England, a nation now pulling its weight on the women's international scene, says John Brewin.

READ MORE HERE

A Singaporean visits Uganda and shares his love of the beautiful game

Farehan Hussein, former Lions team manager, organised a football carnival for kids in the small village of Mpogo.

READ MORE HERE

In The Driver's Seat: Time for Ferrari to ask hard questions of Binotto

Is the Scuderia's team principal and managing director the problem at the Italian team, wonders David Tremayne.

READ MORE HERE

No new shoes or shirts, we can't afford that, say crisis-hit Sri Lankan athletes at C'wealth Games

Despite the unrest back home, they are determined to give their all in Birmingham.

READ MORE HERE

