ST Full-time Report: Swimmer Teong Tzen Wei wins silver at C'wealth Games | SPL title race wide open after Albirex beat Sailors

It's been a bright start for Singapore at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, with swimmer Teong Tzen Wei's silver medal in the 50m butterfly on Saturday (July 30) the standout moment so far. To find out more about Teong, read our exclusive profile here.
My colleague Rohit Brijnath, as always, also captures perfectly what draws us to such competitions. In his words, it is sport as we like it, urgent, hopeful, raw.
Speaking of passion, Singaporean Farehan Hussein's unlikely journey to Uganda where he organised a football carnival for children from several villages is a heartful reminder of the power of the beautiful game.
Finally, and closer to home, the Singapore Premier League title race provided another twist as Albirex Niigata are now in pole position having beaten leaders Lion City Sailors last Friday. The Japanese side are still two points behind but have a game in hand and plenty of momentum. Check out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.
Teong Tzen Wei wins 50m fly silver for S'pore's first 2022 C'wealth Games medal
Sporting Life: What sport sticks in the memory? Raw, testing and immortal
Athletes come from hardship and deserve whatever wage they can find, but no one surely dreams of a chequebook, writes Rohit Brijnath.
SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 18
Private football academy coach sacked after sending lewd photo to female teen players
The incident took place during youth tournament overseas earlier this month. No police report filed yet.
S'pore end Silat World Championships campaign with four golds
Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau'ddin picked up his fourth world title, after triumphs in 2015, 2016 and 2018.
On The Ball: Seminal moment for women's football
Euro 2022 highlights the development of a new England, a nation now pulling its weight on the women's international scene, says John Brewin.
A Singaporean visits Uganda and shares his love of the beautiful game
Farehan Hussein, former Lions team manager, organised a football carnival for kids in the small village of Mpogo.
In The Driver's Seat: Time for Ferrari to ask hard questions of Binotto
Is the Scuderia's team principal and managing director the problem at the Italian team, wonders David Tremayne.
No new shoes or shirts, we can't afford that, say crisis-hit Sri Lankan athletes at C'wealth Games
