Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

South Africa’s sports minister Gayton McKenzie ordered an investigation into the national swimming federation following the departure of the country’s most decorated Olympic athlete, swimmer Tatjana Smith, for the Netherlands.

CAPE TOWN – South Africa’s sports minister said on Nov 17 he had ordered an investigation into the national swimming federation following the departure of the country’s most decorated Olympic athlete, swimmer Tatjana Smith, for the Netherlands.

In an emotional video on social media, the 29-year-old two-time Olympic gold medallist announced last week she would no longer represent South Africa at international events because of financial challenges.

“She’s been treated in the worst possible way,” sports minister Gayton McKenzie said at a press conference where he announced an investigation into Swimming South Africa, the sport’s national governing body.

The review would include charges that the federation withheld prize money from Smith because she wore her own sponsored and specialised swimsuit and goggles at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

As she had not worn only the brand of the national sponsor, the federation had withheld her winnings for taking gold in the 200m and silver in the 100m.

“In May 2024, two months before the Paris Olympics, the greatest Olympian this country has ever produced had to instruct lawyers to get her own prize money from her own federation, only then was it paid. The interest on it was paid much later,” McKenzie said.

“They should be ashamed,” he said. “Tatjana has been treated like an enemy of this country,” McKenzie added, issuing an apology to the swimmer.

“At the end of the day, I hope that investigation will deliver what I wish for, for us to have new people to run our swimming,” he told AFP after the briefing.

Smith won the 200m breaststroke at the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were delayed one year by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the 100m breaststroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She also won two silver medals in the pool, making the Johannesburg-born swimmer the most decorated South African Olympian. AFP