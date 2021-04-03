Swimmer Sun gets new CAS hearing next month

PARIS • The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed on Thursday that a new hearing for Sun Yang, the Chinese swimming star who had an eight-year ban for doping overturned last year, will be held next month.

"A new hearing will take place during the week of May 24-28, 2021," the CAS said in a statement.

Switzerland's federal supreme court overturned the ban on the 29-year-old, who was accused of destroying a blood vial with a hammer when anti-doping testers visited his home in September 2018, over alleged bias towards the triple Olympic champion.

Sun had initially been suspended in February last year - a sentence that effectively ended his professional career.

However, the Swiss federal court agreed with his lawyers who argued that the president of the CAS panel, Franco Frattini, had previously made anti-Chinese tweets.

The Italian mocked Sun's mother, criticised animal cruelty in China and hit out at dog meat eating practices in the country. Following a probe, the Swiss federal court claimed Frattini's Twitter statements were racist in nature.

"Following the decision of the Swiss Federal Tribunal of Dec 22, 2020 to remove the previous president of the arbitral panel, the other panel members stepped down and an entirely new panel was appointed," added the CAS statement on Thursday.

It will comprise new president Hans Nater of Switzerland, France's Jan Paulsson and Belgium's Bernard Hanotiau.

"At the end of the hearing, the panel will begin its deliberations and prepare its decision. It will not be announced when the hearing ends, but at a later date," said the CAS. The new hearing is just two months before the Tokyo Olympics in July. With the decision at a later unspecified date, it is unclear whether the verdict will be in time for Sun to attend the Games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE