Swimmer Gan clinches fourth individual gold at SEA Games

Teenager Gan Ching Hwee was crowned Singapore's new swim queen last night after the 18-year-old won her fourth individual gold medal at the SEA Games.

She also claimed a unique piece of history by becoming the first winner of the women's 1,500m freestyle - which made its maiden appearance at the Games.

She said: "I haven't raced 1,500m... in like a year so I'm glad to get back into it. It wasn't the smoothest race but we'll get there."

The women's 4x100m medley relay team added a second gold for the night. But there was heartbreak for sprint queen Amanda Lim, who saw her 13-year winning streak in the women's 50m free end after she was beaten to gold by Thailand's Srisa-Ard Jenjira.

With the swimmers winning just two out of seven gold medals on offer yesterday, the Singapore contingent reaped a total of seven golds on day seven of the Games with table tennis, fencing, kayaking and shooting adding to the tally.

There was joy and relief for Singapore's paddlers as they finally struck gold in the men's (Clarence Chew and Ethan Poh) and mixed doubles (Koen Pang and Wong Xin Ru) after falling short in the men's and women's team events.

The fencers wrapped up their campaign yesterday with a third consecutive title in the men's team foil and a silver in the women's team sabre for their best-ever showing of six gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

Kayaker Lucas Teo also claimed the first medal for the canoe/kayak team after winning the men's K1 1,000m final - seven years after his milestone victory on home ground.

Singapore's shooters were finally on target as Teh Xiu Hong won their first gold at these Games in the women's 25m pistol.