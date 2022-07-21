Swimmer axed for 'use of medication'

SYDNEY • Commonwealth Games medal hope Isaac Cooper was on Tuesday axed from Australia's swim team and sent home over "well-being challenges, including the use of medication".

The fast-emerging 18-year-old had been favoured to make the podium in the 50m and 100m backstroke at the Games in Birmingham starting next week.

He finished eighth in the 50m at the recent world championships in Budapest and was part of Australia's silver medal-winning mixed medley relay team.

But Swimming Australia said Cooper was on his way home from their training camp in France.

"He has acknowledged his mistakes and accepted the consequences, and Swimming Australia will continue to support him as he addresses these challenges," the sport's national governing body said in a statement.

A decade ago, Australian swim team members were embroiled in scandal after some took the sleeping tablet Stilnox, a sedative-hypnotic drug used to treat insomnia, at a bonding session ahead of the London Olympics.

The incident was investigated by the Australian Olympic Committee because it had banned team members, regardless of their discipline, from using the drug.

It culminated with the entire 4x100m men's relay squad - James Magnussen, Tommaso D'Orsogna, Cameron McEvoy, Eamon Sullivan, Matt Targett and James Roberts - being fined and handed deferred suspensions.

It was not known what medication was involved in Cooper's case, but Australian media reported it was not Stilnox-related.

"The welfare of our athletes remains our absolute priority," Swimming Australia added.

"Swimming Australia is vigilant in educating athletes of their obligations under the National Integrity Framework and will continue to provide all necessary support to ensure they uphold the highest standards and behaviours when representing Australia."

Separately, Australia's athletes will have only 48 hours to let their hair down after their events at the Commonwealth Games before having to pack their bags and leave the athletes' village as part of the team's strict Covid-19 protocols.

Officials yesterday said they had "agonised" over the policy but decided it was needed to minimise infection among the 700-strong cohort of athletes, coaches and support staff.

"This is designed to make sure that those that are still in the village are those that are competing, and minimising the risk of those that might want to go out and leave the village and bring infection back to the team," Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive officer Craig Phillips added.

Australia topped the table with 80 gold medals at its home Games on the Gold Coast four years ago.

The Australian Sports Commission (ASC) also yesterday set up a fund to compensate athletes who suffered harm or abuse during their time at the nation's peak sports training centre.

Payments of up to A$50,000 (S$48,000) will be given to affected athletes who held scholarships at the Canberra-based Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) between 1981 to 2013.

The announcement of the fund comes more than a year after the ASC issued a blanket apology to athletes who suffered historical abuse at the AIS. The AIS, which remains a major reason for Australia's success in international sporting competitions, is being sued by a number of former gymnasts who have alleged they were mistreated while training there.

"Abuse of any nature has no place in Australian sport," said ASC chief executive officer Kieren Perkins.

