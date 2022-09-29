Swimmer apologises to his family, fraternity

Deepanraj Ganesan
Updated
Published
57 min ago

News of Teong Tzen Wei's confession to drug consumption - the third swimmer to be implicated - sent a second round of shock waves through the swimming fraternity on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old (above) has been Singapore's top-performing swimmer in 2022, making a final at the World Championships, winning a silver at the Commonwealth Games and becoming South-east Asia's fastest swimmer.

In a statement on Wednesday, Teong apologised to his family, fellow swimmers and the Singapore Swimming Association.

He said: "This is something I deeply regret doing and as an elite athlete, I should have known better. I accept the sanctions given to me and I understand that as a national athlete, I have to adhere to a code of conduct that governs all athletes who wear the Singapore flag. I will strive to be a better version of myself and come back from this stronger."

Former national swimmer David Lim, head coach and managing director at Swimfast Aquatic Group, said: "I thought everything had already died down... Teong is a little lucky that he did not have to bear the brunt of the initial news coverage because at that time everyone was talking about it.

"This may tarnish his image a little, but this does not take away anything that he has accomplished especially this year. It is good that he has come out swiftly to apologise. I hope we can all allow him, Schooling and Amanda the time to reflect and come back stronger."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 29, 2022, with the headline Swimmer apologises to his family, fraternity.

