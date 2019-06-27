Swim stars bound for Singapore World Cup leg

Organisers of the Fina Swimming World Cup Singapore yesterday confirmed a star-studded line-up for the Aug 15-17 meet, which takes place 21/2 weeks after the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Among the stars are Singaporean Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, triple Olympic gold medallist Katinka Hosszu and backstroke world champion Emily Seebohm of Australia. Last year's World Cup overall champion Vladimir Morozov of Russia will also return.

For the first time since 2015, the World Cup series will be held in the 50m long-course format instead of the 25m short-course format, allowing the seven stops to double up as Olympic qualifiers for Tokyo 2020.

Schooling, 24, said: "It is always fun racing in front of a home crowd as we know how supportive they are. This year's World Cup also gives us the opportunity to get together to prepare and compete as a team before the SEA Games in the Philippines in December.

"We hope the fans will come and support us."

Singapore is the third leg after Tokyo and Jinan, China.

Singapore Swimming Association executive director Edwin Ker said the meet is the final opportunity for fans in Singapore to catch their swimming stars in action before the Tokyo Games.

"On top of that, the long-course format adds a dash of excitement as athletes use the event as an Olympic qualifier for Tokyo 2020," he said, adding that fans can also meet the athletes at clinics at the different swim clubs as well as at the Kallang Wave Mall on Aug 14.