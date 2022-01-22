Swim coach aims for Asiad medals in eventful year

A busy year awaits Singapore's swimmers with three major Games - the May 12-23 SEA Games, Commonwealth Games (July 28-Aug 8) and Asian Games (Sept 10-25) - and two world championships lined up.

This hectic schedule is further complicated by uncertainty surrounding the status of six key swimmers - including Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen, who are serving their national service.

Despite these challenges, newly appointed national head coach Gary Tan is hoping some of his charges can win medals at the Asian Games.

While he stressed that no specific targets have been set, he said: "I hope to actually just try for some relay medals, as well as a couple of individual medals.

"If you've seen the current trend, there are some athletes whom we have earmarked to potentially medal at Asian Games."

At the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Singapore bagged two golds, a silver and three bronzes.

This year, Tan and his team are aiming to use their SEA Games outing as a "rebuilding process" that could potentially see a young squad competing in Hanoi.

Supporting him is a new team at the National Training Centre (NTC) comprising assistant coaches Alex Mordvincev of Hungary, Brazilian Gustavo Schirru, former national swimmer Lionel Khoo and national athletic development coordinator Thng Shiqi.

They took up their positions last August, shortly after a disappointing outing at the Tokyo Olympics that was followed by the departure of former national head coach Stephan Widmer.

The new team were credited for a successful outing at the Singapore National Swimming Championships (Short Course Metres) three months later, which saw 20 national records broken and 14 swimmers qualify for the Fina World Swimming Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi.

While the Singapore swimmers were unable to compete in Abu Dhabi after four tested positive for Covid-19 there, Schirru was pleased with how his charges bounced back from the incident.

He said: "For me, it just proves that they're wanting great results and this is what I'm seeing from the athletes who've come back from the situation. After all that happened last year, it's the same vibe, they're wanting more."

Schirru, 31, had worked with Brazil's top swimmers such as triple Olympic medallist and six-time world champion Cesar Cielo and world short-course record holder (50m butterfly) Nicholas Santos.

Mordvincev, 32, who has coached at swim academies and international schools in Singapore for the past decade, added: "This year, the plan is to use that capacity (of the athletes) and building it to an even higher level and mixing with more quality and specific training that we'll get the maximum number of athletes qualifying for all the major Games.

"And using those pipeline swimmers - this is their time as well to show their potential, building that group of athletes and giving them the opportunity to race at a higher level."

Khoo, a four-time SEA Games gold medallist, will not only be involved with coaching but has also been tasked with duties that a technical director may typically oversee.

While his priority is to work on technical details such as starts and turns, Khoo will also help the swimmers manage their commitments in sports, studies and more.

The 26-year-old, who graduated from the University of South Carolina last year, noted how the environment in the United States was more conducive for athletic development as it enabled student-athletes to pay equal attention to their studies and sports.

He said: "I wanted to continue working on building this support system for the swimmers. It's been very successful and SSA (Singapore Swimming Association) has always been there for me whenever I needed them, so it's also a way for me to give back to the swimming community."