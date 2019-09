Black Wondersticks players celebrating after winning the ActiveSG-SFA Floorball Premier League men's play-offs yesterday at Our Tampines Hub. They beat Skools Innebandy 4-2 in the final, with national men's captain Syazni Ramlee netting two goals. In the women's final, Albatross FC won their first league title since 2016 after a 7-3 win over Owls, with Joscelin Kee and Jill Quek scoring two goals each for Albatross.