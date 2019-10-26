'Sweet' 50m fly victory for Jo in Aussie short-course meet

Singapore's Olympic 100m butterfly champion Joseph Schooling won his second gold at the Hancock Prospecting Australian Short Course Championships yesterday, after touching first in the 50m fly in 22.70sec.

But, what made yesterday's victory in Melbourne "sweeter" than his 100m freestyle win in a national record of 48.05sec on Thursday was that he shared the podium with teammate Teong Tzen Wei, 22, who was second in 22.74sec.

Schooling, 24, holds the national mark of 22.40sec set last November in the Fina World Cup Singapore leg.

"I'm very happy with another great day - qualified for the finals of the two events," he said. "I felt great going into the finals but decided to focus on the 50m fly.

"What makes this win even sweeter is to have Teong on the podium with me. We have been training hard together and it's great to see it bear fruit, not just for me but for the team as well."

He decided not to swim in the 200m individual medley final despite qualifying in 1min 58.56sec.

The meet is his second since July's world championships in South Korea. He also swam in the Fina World Cup Singapore leg in August. He has been at a training camp for the past three weeks and said after his 100m free win that the time away has been fruitful.

It comes just over a month before the swim team head to the Philippines for the SEA Games.

Amanda Lim, 26, was also in action yesterday, finishing fifth in 25.14sec in the women's 50m free.

The meet ends today, with Schooling taking part in the 100m fly and Teong in the 50m free.