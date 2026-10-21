Sweden explores visa curbs on Russian, Belarusian athletes

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Oct 21 - Sweden is examining whether it can refuse visas to Russian and Belarusian athletes seeking to compete in international sporting events on its soil, the country's migration minister told Reuters on Wednesday, potentially blocking competitors cleared to take part by their governing bodies.

The move could prevent athletes granted neutral status from taking part in next year’s Nordic World Ski Championships in the Swedish city of Falun. The biennial championships, featuring cross-country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined, are scheduled for February and March.

"We are currently analysing the legal grounds on which visas for Russian and Belarusian athletes could be refused," Migration Minister Johan Forssell said in a statement to Reuters.

"The Swedish government is strongly critical of Russian and Belarusian athletes being allowed to participate in international competitions," he added.

Forssell said the government supported the position of the Swedish Ski Association and the Swedish Sports Confederation that Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be allowed to compete in Sweden.

"There is an obvious risk that this could lead to the normalization of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," he said.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has granted neutral status to several Russian athletes, making them eligible to compete in its events. FIS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have faced widespread restrictions in international sport since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with Belarus serving as a staging ground for Russian forces.

Russia has previously challenged international sports bans at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, arguing that decisions to exclude its competitors are unlawful and discriminatory. Reuters has contacted the Russian and Belarusian Olympic committees for comment on the possibility of visa restrictions.

STRONG SWEDISH SUPPORT FOR BAN

Sweden's main sporting bodies back efforts to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the country, while stressing that visa and entry decisions rest with the government.

"The Swedish Sports Confederation is in dialogue with the government regarding the regulations for Russian citizens obtaining visas to Sweden," it told Reuters.

The Swedish Ski Association said it had maintained the same position since Russia's invasion of Ukraine: athletes from Russia and Belarus should remain excluded from international competition for as long as the war continues.

Secretary General Pernilla Bonde said the association had raised the visa issue with the Swedish Sports Confederation, but stressed that entry decisions rested with the authorities.

"Decisions regarding visas and entry into Sweden are made by the relevant authorities, not by us," Bonde said, adding the association would comply with any decisions and regulations made by FIS. REUTERS